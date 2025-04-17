Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $536,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $6.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.