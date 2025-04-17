Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $57.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,126 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Camtek by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,521,000 after buying an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Camtek by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after buying an additional 445,079 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $30,956,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

