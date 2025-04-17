Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after buying an additional 6,039,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

