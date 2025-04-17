Truist Financial Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $65.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Evercore ISI downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

NYSE:ALB opened at $52.63 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Albemarle by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Albemarle by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

