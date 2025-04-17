América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy Rating

HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.6 %

AMX stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in América Móvil by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,191,000 after buying an additional 7,519,147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,149,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

