Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker's stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Nortech Systems stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

