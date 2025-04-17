Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $515.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

WSO opened at $497.84 on Monday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $396.82 and a 1-year high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,957,000 after buying an additional 118,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,832,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

