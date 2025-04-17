Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 4.1 %

Establishment Labs stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $870.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 9,643.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $12,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

