Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 22,720 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $194,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,541,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,386,198.70. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,922.02. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,632 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 828,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

