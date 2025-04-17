Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

