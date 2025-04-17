Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Valaris stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. Research analysts expect that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Valaris by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after buying an additional 87,420 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Valaris by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 341,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Valaris by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 756,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Valaris by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

