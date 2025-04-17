Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Forward Industries stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 227.10% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
