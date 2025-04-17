CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.95. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEL-SCI stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of CEL-SCI worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

