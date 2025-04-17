Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOB. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.94.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. Globant has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 186.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

