Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $137.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $138.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,911,518.16. This trade represents a 22.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after buying an additional 711,970 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after buying an additional 635,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

