Brokerages Set Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT at $134.60

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 175.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,595,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

