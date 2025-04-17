MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA opened at $8.65 on Friday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $886.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

