Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 20.0 %

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536,640.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.