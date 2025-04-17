Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Down 59.6% in March

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCM opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

