Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $296.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.88.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $209.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.64 and a 200-day moving average of $243.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

