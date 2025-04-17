Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$234.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$192.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.88.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on L

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$213.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$185.69. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$146.49 and a 52 week high of C$213.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total transaction of C$19,046,690.91. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 25,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total transaction of C$4,809,847.01. Insiders have sold 141,456 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.