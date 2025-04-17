Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Giles Wilson Buys 297 Shares

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Giles Wilson purchased 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($200.49).

Giles Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Tuesday, March 25th, Giles Wilson bought 32,640 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £17,625.60 ($23,329.72).

On Tuesday, March 11th, Giles Wilson purchased 269 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £150.64 ($199.39).

On Tuesday, February 11th, Giles Wilson acquired 207 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($200.01).

Dr. Martens Price Performance

DOCS opened at GBX 51 ($0.68) on Thursday. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.25 ($1.23). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £495.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking

for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Dr. Martens have since transcended their working-class roots while still celebrating their proud heritage

and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of

empowerment and their own individual attitude.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.