International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Giles Adu Buys 25,000 Shares

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Giles Adu bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,061.55).
International Public Partnerships Price Performance
Shares of LON:INPP opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.31. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.78).
International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current year.
International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend
About International Public Partnerships
INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Public Partnerships
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.