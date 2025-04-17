International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Giles Adu Buys 25,000 Shares

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Giles Adu bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,061.55).

Shares of LON:INPP opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.31. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.78).

International Public Partnerships last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 8.92 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.14%.

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

