Carl Herberger Acquires 246,095 Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) Stock

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) insider Carl Herberger acquired 246,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,531 ($20.26) per share, with a total value of £3,767,714.45 ($4,987,047.58).
Carl Herberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Carl Herberger bought 106,530 shares of Corero Network Security stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,175.40 ($25,381.07).
Corero Network Security Price Performance
Shares of CNS opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.54. Corero Network Security plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.30 ($0.39). The company has a market capitalization of £115.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.
