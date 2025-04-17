Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. Analysts expect Private Bancorp of America to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 17.55%. On average, analysts expect Private Bancorp of America to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $300.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

