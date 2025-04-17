Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.81. 4,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
