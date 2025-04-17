Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.81. 4,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

