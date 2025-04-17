Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Expands By 149.3%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $18,745,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 74,403 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 29,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,419. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

