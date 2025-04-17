Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Down 77.9% in March

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 19,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,092. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

