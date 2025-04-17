Aguia Resources (CVE:AGRL) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Aguia Resources Limited (CVE:AGRL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 361,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 418,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.
Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
