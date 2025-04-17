Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Price Up 16% – What’s Next?

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Minerva Stock Up 16.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Minerva Company Profile

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

