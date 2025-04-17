The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). 50,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 187,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded The Mission Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.28. The company has a market cap of £20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The Mission Group had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mission Group plc will post 6.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

