KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 3,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

