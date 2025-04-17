Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.59. 3,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 823% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

