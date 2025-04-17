Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,100. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 2.7 %

About Barings Corporate Investors

NYSE MCI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 37,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,063. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

