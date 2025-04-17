Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Shares Down 16.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) fell 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

