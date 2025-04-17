Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.70 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.32). Approximately 64,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 14,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.55 ($0.32).

Third Point Investors Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.55.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

