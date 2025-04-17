Fuchs (FRA:FPE) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fuchs SE (FRA:FPE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €32.10 ($36.48) and last traded at €31.85 ($36.19). 23,208 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.75 ($36.08).
Fuchs Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of €34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.28.
About Fuchs
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
