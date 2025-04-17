RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.20 ($17.27) and last traded at €15.10 ($17.16). Approximately 3,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.50 ($16.48).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.