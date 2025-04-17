Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Increases By 100.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $110.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.6246 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Carl Zeiss Meditec’s payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CZMWY

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.