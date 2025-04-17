China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,357,300 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 12,117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 942.9 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

CHHQF stock remained flat at $1.57 on Wednesday. China Hongqiao Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

