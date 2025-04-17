China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,357,300 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 12,117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 942.9 days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
CHHQF stock remained flat at $1.57 on Wednesday. China Hongqiao Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.
China Hongqiao Group Company Profile
