ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.01 ($13.64) and last traded at €11.96 ($13.60). 40,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.77 ($13.38).

ENI Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.24.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

