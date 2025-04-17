Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Croda International Trading Down 0.1 %

Croda International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 51,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.72. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Croda International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Croda International

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.