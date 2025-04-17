Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

GLPEY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 65,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.24. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.