Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 1,697,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS SAABF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 31,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.