Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the March 15th total of 1,697,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Saab AB (publ)
Saab AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %
Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter.
Saab AB (publ) Company Profile
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saab AB (publ)
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.