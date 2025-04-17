Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Down 60.3% in March

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
