Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

NYSE:TDY traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.39. 230,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,812. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 114.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

