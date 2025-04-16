Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

PHT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,225. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

