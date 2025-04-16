Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Up 86.7% in March

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the March 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,478,000 after acquiring an additional 378,356 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,456,000 after purchasing an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,174,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,936,000 after purchasing an additional 596,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,014,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,780,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,931,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MWA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

