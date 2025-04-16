Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 5,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,907. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
