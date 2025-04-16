Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 5,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,907. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

