Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Jardine Matheson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

Shares of JMHLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

